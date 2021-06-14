Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,950 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.16% of DHI Group worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 655,273 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE DHX opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

