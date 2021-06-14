Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 154,785 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Meridian Bancorp worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

EBSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.