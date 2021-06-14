Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,612 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment makes up 2.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Accel Entertainment worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,373 in the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.75 on Monday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

