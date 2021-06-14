Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lifted by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $61,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $284.05. 19,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,713. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.88. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

