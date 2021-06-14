Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,720 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Accenture worth $403,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 224,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 89,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.95. 22,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

