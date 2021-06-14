Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22.

About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.