AceD Price Down 47.5% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $79,891.67 and $2,515.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 111.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000074 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

