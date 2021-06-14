Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 34.0% in May

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the May 13th total of 204,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 682,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ACER stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

