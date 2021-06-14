Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.25

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Achilles Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.