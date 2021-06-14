Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co.’s (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 21st

Ackrell SPAC Partners I’s (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 21st. Ackrell SPAC Partners I had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of ACKIU opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20. Ackrell SPAC Partners I has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get Ackrell SPAC Partners I alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 19.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,830,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,052,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.