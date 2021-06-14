ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 8.9% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares were up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $96.68. Approximately 15,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 313,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 0.75.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $5,976,200 in the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $21,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $14,688,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

