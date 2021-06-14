Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,352,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,838 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $218,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 93,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,060. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

