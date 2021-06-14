AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Short Interest Update

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 694,600 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the May 13th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ACUIF stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

