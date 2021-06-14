Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $431,529.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $431,529.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,679.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.82 or 0.06398325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.68 or 0.01569263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.00437581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00147075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.60 or 0.00676930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00431492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.