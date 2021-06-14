AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 154.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.37% of AdaptHealth worth $184,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,576,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,130 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

