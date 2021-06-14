Add.xyz (ADD) Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2,837.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.85 or 0.00792958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00084465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.47 or 0.08012945 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.