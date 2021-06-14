Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.93

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 19742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

AHEXY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

