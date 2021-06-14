AdEx (ADX) One Day Volume Hits $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00061107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00792040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.22 or 0.08022249 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

