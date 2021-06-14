adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $179.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.36. adidas has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $186.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of adidas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.