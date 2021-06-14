Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,701 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,088,502 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 52,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.48.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $15.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $557.10. The stock had a trading volume of 78,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $266.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.80. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.00 and a twelve month high of $545.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

