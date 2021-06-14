Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,370 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Adobe worth $270,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.48.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $546.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.00 and a fifty-two week high of $545.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.80. The firm has a market cap of $261.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

