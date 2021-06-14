Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.48.

ADBE stock traded up $16.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $558.21. The stock had a trading volume of 133,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.00 and a 52 week high of $545.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.