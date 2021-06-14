Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $575.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.48.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $18.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $559.41. The company had a trading volume of 117,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.80. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $397.00 and a fifty-two week high of $545.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Adobe by 24,198.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,486,540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.