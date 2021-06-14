Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $630.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.48.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $541.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 1-year low of $395.41 and a 1-year high of $541.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.