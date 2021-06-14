Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Tops $7.64 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Adshares has a market cap of $7.64 million and $80,796.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,599,598 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

