adToken Reaches Market Cap of $941,692.92 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. adToken has a total market capitalization of $941,692.92 and $1,846.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, adToken has traded up 72% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00785615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.80 or 0.07925342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00083228 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

ADT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

