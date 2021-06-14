Advance Auto Parts (AAP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP):

6/8/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $228.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $228.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

4/22/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $216.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $193.00 to $228.00.

4/21/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $227.00.

4/21/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $193.00 to $228.00.

4/19/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAP stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.33 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $170,946,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $152,907,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,179,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

