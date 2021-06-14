Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises about 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.19% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.40. 7,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,985. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

