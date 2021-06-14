Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.09 million, a PE ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.