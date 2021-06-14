Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in May

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ADVZF opened at $0.93 on Monday. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

