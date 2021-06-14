Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU opened at $187.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.06 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

