Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

