Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,585 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after buying an additional 184,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $123.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $123.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

