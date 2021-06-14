Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lumentum worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $9,064,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

