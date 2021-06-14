Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,154 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.78. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.