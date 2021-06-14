Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.49 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,852 shares of company stock worth $15,254,091. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

