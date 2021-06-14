Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 307,750 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,750 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.