Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.20 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $182.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

