Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

