AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.82. 50,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 7,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04.

