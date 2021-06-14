aelf Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $118.07 million and $21.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00094295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00815988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00083351 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

