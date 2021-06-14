Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Aemetis posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 570%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $15.06 on Monday. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.13.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

