Aeon (AEON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,989.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and $8,989.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.00680485 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

