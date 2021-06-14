Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.