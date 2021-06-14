AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 41.1% in May

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 13th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGFMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.