Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 15,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 618,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGTI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.