Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Down to $71.28

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.28, but opened at $69.51. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 16,821 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

