Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACGBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.704 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

