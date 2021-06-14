AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post $20.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $19.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $166.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.14 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGFS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.65. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.