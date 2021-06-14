AI Doctor (AIDOC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,444.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $69,444.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.17 or 0.07918614 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

